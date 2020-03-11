Coronavirus conference canceled due to coronavirus

A coronavirus conference canceled due to the coronavirus. The Council on Foreign Relations has canceled a roundtable called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” scheduled for Friday in New York due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. CFR has also canceled other in-person conferences that were scheduled from March 11 to April 3, including roundtables in New York and Washington and national events around the U.S.
The CFR’s confabs are joining a long list of canceled or postponed gatherings, including the annual New York auto show. The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association said Tuesday that the car show will be rescheduled to late August.
Events in metro New York are coming under close scrutiny due to an increase in cases in the city and, in particular, an outbreak in the suburb of New Rochelle. The National Guard will be sent to the town to help close public gathering spaces in an effort to slow the spread of the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.
MacDailyNews Take: Peak COVID-19? Unfortunately, not likely. Hopefully, this thing will die out quickly, saving many from illness or worse, and then a safe, effective vaccine will be quickly developed.
More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.
7 Comments
Jeez MDN…just stop with the “hopefully”
The WHO has just declared Covid-19 a worldwide pandemic!
Wake up there, there is major hurt ahead and you peddle meaningless twaddle whilst allowing misleading posts that are a danger to uninformed folk.
For the last time…
Covid-19 is not flu, it’s far worse if pandemic, there are no vaccines, limited anti viral suppressant drug treatments, a shortage of intensive care beds of the right sort, equipment and qualified care workers and so on.
Haven’t we all had enough “thoughts and prayers” dissembling?
“Lighten up Francis”
Right on! I’d rather error on the side of over preparing than error on the side of under preparing on this one. This, as well, has the potential for a huge downside for many of us.
Speaking of errors, the correct expression is “err on the side of.”
MDNs takes on the Coronovirus situation are woefully inadequate and irresponsible. This is a really big problem – the UK and US are only just getting started. Anyone who thinks they can call the bottom of the market in this situation is a mug.
Perhaps MDN staffers follow the Gospel of the Orange Imbecile…?
I sense many Darwin Awards approaching.
What a completely inappropriate take from MDN. Utterly disgusting. I have nothing but contempt for MDN.