Apple TV+ debuts ‘Home Before Dark’ official trailer

Apple TV+’s forthcoming Home Before Dark is a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

“Home Before Dark” stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter.

The series is produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios, is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox (“How To Be Single,” “Ben and Kate”) and Dara Resnik (“Daredevil”); along with executive producers Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels (“13 Reasons Why”), Rosemary Rodriguez (“Rise,” “The Good Wife”) and Sharlene Martin (“Smallville”). Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner (“Rise,” “Glee”) will write and also serve as executive producers for the series. Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Now You See Me 2”) will direct and executive produce.

MacDailyNews Take: Intriguing!

Home Before Dark premiere its first three episodes Friday, April 3 exclusively on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere weekly thereafter every Friday.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial