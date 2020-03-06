Apple encourages Valley employees to work from home

In California’s Santa Clary County, in which Cupertino and Apple’s Apple Park campus are located, there are currently 20 known cases of COVID-19coronavirus along with several suspected cases. Therefore, Apple is encouraging employees in Silicon Valley to work from home today if they can as an “additional precaution,” as per Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman.

Apple employees work from home. Image: Apple Park
Apple Park in Cupertino, California

Mark Gurman via Twitter:

Apple is encouraging employees in Silicon Valley to work from home today if they can as an “additional precaution.” Its local retail stores remain open.

MacDailyNews Note: This follows on the heels of Santa Clara County recommending that area companies cancel mass gatherings. In new guidance from the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department to protect residents of the county from coronavirus, the department on Thursday announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 20 total people who have tested positive for the virus in Santa Clara County, home to Apple, among others.

