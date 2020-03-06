Whither WWDC 2020? Santa Clara County recommends companies cancel mass gatherings

As we creep ever-closer to June and the time when Apple will have to make a decision regarding their largest annual event, people are asking, “Will Apple cancel WWDC 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus?” In new guidance from the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department to protect residents of the county from coronavirus, the department announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 20 total people who have tested positive for the virus in Santa Clara County, home to Apple, among others.

The County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department has also announced new guidance designed to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.

County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department:

New Guidance for Persons Hosting Mass Gatherings and Large Community Events At this time, we recommend postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another. If you can’t avoid bringing groups of people together: • Urge anyone who is sick to not attend.

• Encourage those who are at higher risk for serious illness to not attend.

• Try to find ways to give people more physical space so that they aren’t in close contact as much as possible.

• Encourage attendees to follow increased hygiene, such as:

• Washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used in a pinch

• Avoid close contact with other people

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Covering their cough or sneeze with a tissue – if available – or into their elbow

• Clean surfaces with standard cleaners.

MacDailyNews Take: The countdown to the cancelation of WWDC 2020 — the physical side, at least — has just sped up.