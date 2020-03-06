BofA: Apple may delay 5G iPhone launch due to coronavirus

Bank of America (BofA), citing a conversation with an expert on the company’s supply chain, says Apple may delay the launch of their highly-anticipated 5G iPhone for a month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

5G iPhone launch. Image: iPhone 12 design
Apple’s rumored 5G-capable iPhone 12 design

Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg:

The expert, Elliot Lan, wrote that the “the iPhone 5G launch in the fall could see a month of delay,” and that he expects the launch of the iPhone SE2 will be delayed “by a few months” due to “both supply issues as well as the weaker demand environment from COVID-19.”

According to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan, the launch timing for upcoming models will “depend on how production ramps back up in April and May.”

BofA reiterated its buy rating and $350 price target on Apple, citing its “large cash balance/optionality,” an expected buyback authorization, and the 5G cycle.

MacDailyNews Take: Could. May. Might… Or not. Come the annual autumn iPhone launch, this analyst’s note, too, will be forgotten by most. We’ve iCal’ed it for future reference.

