Apple supplier Skyworks sees no significant production disruptions from coronavirus

Skyworks, a chip supplier to Apple, said on Wednesday the coronavirus has not significantly disrupted its manufacturing operations, sending its shares up 3%, according to Reuters.

Reuters:

The chipmaker, however, cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, saying interruptions in global supply chains is hurting demand for its products. The company cut its revenue outlook to between $760 million and $770 million, from $800 million to $820 million.

MacDailyNews Take: With Skyworks now weighing in on coronavirus production disruptions, or lack thereof, that makes at least three Apple suppliers confirming the situation. See also: Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor sees Chinese chip supply chain near full capacity by month-end and iPhone assembler Foxconn expects China factories to return to normal by month end. Apple bulls should be smiling as these reports pile up!