Apple iPhone destroys Android in new smartphone depreciation report

Through 2019-2020, cell phone trade-in site BankMyCell tracked almost 300 phones’ resale values from multiple vendors hourly, finding that Apple iPhone destroys Android in new smartphone depreciation.

In the first year, on average, Apple iPhones depreciated by just -23.45%; by year two, the total loss is -45.46%. For those who blew $700+ on an Android “flagship” phone, their one-year depreciation -45.18%, the same as the average iPhone’s two-year loss! In two years, the average Android “flagship” phone loses an average of –71.41% of its original resale value, -45.18% (year one) and -47.85% in the second year.

Those who settle for budget Android junk have it even worse: They lose half their value in year one! In two years, the average budget Android phone would lose –79.66% of its original resale value, -48.65% and year two -44.26%. Using these average losses, a budget Android released at $299 would only be worth around $27 for trade-in after 3 years.

BankMyCell:

2018’s iPhones Only Lost 23.45% of Their Resale Value, Unlike the S10 The three iPhones released in 2018 make up 15.29% of trade-in on the site, and it’s no surprise, as they only lost an average of 23.45% in 2019, so consumers get buyback offers that make upgrades affordable. • Apple’s iPhone XR shed just -21.55% of its trade-in value in the whole of 2019, compared with the Samsung Galaxy S10e plummeting -37.98% in only 9 months. • iPhone XS depreciated by only -23.31% of its trade-in value in the whole of 2019, compared with the Galaxy S10 losing -43.78% in only 9 months. • iPhone XS Max reduced its trade-in value by just 25.51% in the whole of 2019, compared with the Galaxy S10+ losing -45.26% in only 9 months. – Devices on the Android OS were the only phones to lose over $180 up to $373 in 2019. – The Galaxy S10+ lost the most value in 2019, with -$373 dropping off its value The Google Pixel 3 lost $267 (-56.70%) of its resale value after only being released in Nov-2018 – Android dominates in the top 10 depreciating phones of 2019 that got released in 2018, with losses ranging from 52.38% (Pixel 3 XL) to 75.84% (Motorola One)

MacDailyNews Take: Android dominates in the top 10 depreciating phones of 2019. Hey, at least Android dominates in something besides amassing wasted dollars from cheapskates and/or the ignorati.

If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.