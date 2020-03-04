Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor sees Chinese chip supply chain near full capacity by month-end

After disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak that first broke out in China, Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor said on Wednesday it expected Chinese chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to normal in the second quarter.

Douglas Busvine for Reuters:

At the same time Dialog – a design bureau that has no production facilities of its own – sees no evidence of backlogs that might reflect weakness in demand from customers that include iPhone maker Apple.

Output at Dialog’s main contract manufacturers has recovered to 50%-60% of capacity as workers return and facilities are disinfected following an extended Chinese New Year break, CEO Jalal Bagherli told Reuters. “By the end of March we should be closer to 100% capacity,” Bagherli said in an interview.

The Anglo-German chip designer forecast 2020 percentage revenue growth in the mid-teens, excluding its legacy business supplying the main power management integrated circuit (PMIC) for older Apple iPhones.