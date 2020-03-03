Apple temporarily closes some retail stores in Italy due to coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Apple is set to temporarily close a single retail store location in a shopping mall in Italy, Apple Oriocenter, on March 7th and 8th on orders from the Italian government.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

As demanded by a decree of the President of the Council of Ministers issued last week, all medium and large retail stores, as well as commercial establishments within shopping centers, in the provinces of Bergamo, Lodi, Piacenza and Cremona are to close on Saturday and Sunday to prevent spread of the new coronavirus. Twitter account “settleBIT” …in late February posted tweets detailing identical weekend closures at Apple il Leone, Apple Fiordaliso and Apple Carosello on Feb. 29 and March 1. Like the halt to business in Bergamo, last weekend’s closures appear to be a direct result of government intervention.

MacDailyNews Take: Currently, according to the latest figures from Caixin, Italy has had 2,036 cases and 52 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. There are 80,303 confirmed cases in China, 47,260 recovered, 587 suspected cases, and 2,947 deaths. Confirmed cases outside of China total 11,896, with 184 deaths in 73 countries. South Korea has has 5,186 cases and 31 deaths.