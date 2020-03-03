Apple restricts employee travel to Italy, South Korea due to coronavirus

After restricting employee travel to China, Apple is now doing the same for Italy and South Korea, due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

“We have instituted specific travel restrictions in a few countries including China, South Korea, and Italy,” the company told employees in a memo that outlines its latest response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Employees are only allowed to travel to those regions for business-critical reasons and must get approval from a company vice president, Apple told staff in messages viewed by Bloomberg News…

Apple also said “deep cleaning protocols are our top priority” and are in effect across its stores, offices and employee shuttles. It has since put hand sanitizer stations at the front of its stores as well.

The company’s memo also said that “any employee who is sick, in particular, anyone who has a fever or severe cough, should take sick leave until they have fully recovered.”