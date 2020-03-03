Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O event due to coronavirus concerns

Google has announced that it will cancel the company’s in-person I/O event this year over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns. The company is said to be looking into an alternative format.

9to5Google:

Tickets will be fully refunded by March 13, while registered guests this year will automatically be able to purchase I/O 2021 passes (via Twitter). Looking forward, the company is going to “explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.” At this time, Google does not look to be committing to the original May 12-14 timeframe.

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. — Google

MacDailyNews Take: This will give new urgency to the question: Will the coronavirus outbreak cause Apple to cancel WWDC 2020?