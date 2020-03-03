Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O event due to coronavirus concerns

Google has announced that it will cancel the company’s in-person I/O event this year over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns. The company is said to be looking into an alternative format.
Tickets will be fully refunded by March 13, while registered guests this year will automatically be able to purchase I/O 2021 passes (via Twitter). Looking forward, the company is going to “explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.” At this time, Google does not look to be committing to the original May 12-14 timeframe.
Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. — Google
MacDailyNews Take: This will give new urgency to the question: Will the coronavirus outbreak cause Apple to cancel WWDC 2020?