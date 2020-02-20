Every year, Apple invites developers from all around the world to join together in California at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. But, will the coronavirus outbreak cause Apple to cancel WWDC 2020?

According to the latest figures from Caixin, there have been 74,679 confirmed cases in China, with 16,168 recovered, 4,922 suspected cases, and 2,122 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

The truth is that right now this minute across the planet the host of most big international events are looking at a problem which basically goes: Option 1: Have the event and infect millions and around 2% of people die (says the WHO).

Option 2: Don’t have the event and people don’t die, but your PR is ruined. I think this is actually a pretty easy decision… So much depends on the extent to which this infection proliferates… But Apple has a few weeks (max) to decide how best to play this one.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the World Health Organization is overestimating and we’ll get a handle on COVID-19 sooner than later. We’d hate to see WWDC canceled or, if contagion transmission is still a concern in June, become just a webcast with only online courses. Apple is one of the few companies who could pull off a webcast-only event and still get an ample PR bang out of it since so many developers and users around the world are extremely interested in the future of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, audioOS, etc.