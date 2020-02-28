President Trump may invoke emergency powers to combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering invoking emergency powers through a law called the Defense Production Act, Reuters reports citing two U.S. officials who requested anonymity, in order to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of protective masks and clothing to combat the coronavirus in the United States.
The use of the law, passed by Congress in 1950… grants the president the power to expand industrial production of key materials or products for national security and other reasons. The biggest producers of face masks in the United States include 3M Corp, Honeywell International Inc and Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar… said at a congressional hearing on Wednesday that China controls “a lot of the raw materials as well as the manufacturing capacity” related to face masks. “Very little of this stuff is apparently made in the (United) States, so if we’re down to domestic capability to produce, it could get tough,” the DHS official told Reuters.
A White House official confirmed that the administration was exploring the use of the law to spur manufacturing of protective gear… “Let’s say ‘Company A’ makes a multitude of respiratory masks but they spend 80% of their assembly lines on masks that painters wear and only 20% on the N95,” the White House official said. “We will have the ability to tell corporations, ‘No, you change your production line so it is now 80% of the N95 masks and 20% of the other.’”
Trump invoked the law in 2017 to address technological shortfalls in a vaccine production capability and other items such as microelectronics.
MacDailyNews Take: Currently, according to the latest figures from Caixin, there are 78.962 confirmed cases in China, 36,117 recovered, 2,308 suspected cases, and 2,791 deaths. Confirmed cases outside of China total 4,906, with 77 deaths in 52 countries.
The masks aren’t much protection for the uninfected. Better if those actually infected use them.
It’ll be used as his 1st step in the process of cancelling the 2020 election.
Misinformation president Donald who slashed funding of the CDC put anti-science Fundie Pence in charge of the Prayer Breakfast to vigorously pray to God to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. I understand. Maybe there is a Christian iOS app for that.
So you are saying Pence will do nothing but pray?
Just like Washington did?
Just like Jefferson?
Just like Lincoln did?
FDR, Truman, Ike, Kennedy???
Carter, Clinton and Obama??
You mean pray like all those ‘losers’ did in times of trouble???
I’m sure you’ll come back with ‘fundamentalist’ jargon, but can you then discern what differs Pence’s beliefs from the others??
And BTW, he is very qualified to handle this, much more so than Obama’s reckless handling of Ebola. Lucky THAT didn’t get out of control (maybe he prayed….)
Anyhow, it won’t matter what Trump/Pence does it will be labeled extreme.
Stop travel to China as soon as it started? EXTREME!!
Ask for at least $2.5 billion to begin battle? EXTREME small amount (never mind Schumer has no idea where $8 billion would help, it’s just a bigger number and shows he cares more).
Trump could’ve asked for 8 billion and they would said nothing less than 12 is enough.
Of course this would give Democrats more money to throw into slush funds…which is all they want.
Hmm, I think there were a few notable scientists Through the Ages, John, that happened to believe in God, so conflating prayer with anti-sci is purely ignorant.
I think your Marxism might be showing.
And, a little cursory reading, coupled with honesty, will equip you from spreading mis-info about the so called CDC cuts. There were no such cuts. In fact, there was an funding increase. The AP investigated and responded to the “news” you’re likely spreading (credit: Biden/Bloomberg). Google is your friend.
You lie. President Trump did not “slash funding of the CDC.” Only Congress can appropriate funds for such things as the CDC.
Trump’s budgets had proposed cuts, but were overruled by Congress where there’s strong bipartisan support for agencies such as the CDC and NIH. In fact, financing for both has increased.