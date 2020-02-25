Connecting a 5.25 inch floppy drive to your Apple Watch

No Comments

In the video below, Niles Mitchell attempts to connect an Apple Watch to a 5.25 inch floppy drive, and access files from that disk.

Mitchell used a DaynaFile to connect his Apple Watch to a 5.25 inch floppy disk:

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent. Here’s Mitchell’s introduction to the DaynaFile:

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,