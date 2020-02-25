BOE invests in OLED module lines exclusively for Apple iPhones

In a bid to become the third organic light-emitting display (OLED) supplier for Apple’s iPhone in 2021 along with Samsung Display and LG Display, BOE, the biggest display maker in China, has started investing in a plant to supply OLEDs to Apple.

The Electronic Times:

According to the industry, BOE recently decided to invest in OLED module lines exclusively for Apple. It is heard that BOE is planning to construct 10 new module lines at its B11 OLED plant located in Sichuan. Module line is where many components are assembled so that a display panel can be attached to finished products such as smartphone. It is expected that BOE will have an entire assembly line from panel to module as it has Gen 6 flexible OLED fab at B11 plant.

BOE has consistently been making attempts to supply its OLEDs to Apple. Along with the construction of B11 plant, it has been participating in projects for development of OLEDs for iPhones. However, it has yet to supply its OLEDs as its OLED has not satisfied Apple’s strict quality evaluation.

BOE’s decision to invest in module lines does not indicate that BOE has signed a contract with Apple. It will be able to supply OLEDs once it passes Apple’s strict evaluation. The reason why BOE’s recent investment is still drawing interests is because its investment is a follow-up decision from its recent communication with Apple.

“We heard that Apple recently asked BOE to make necessary preparations regarding supply of OLEDs.” said multiple representatives from the industry who are familiar with BOE’s situation.