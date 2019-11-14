iPhone connected a magneto optical disk drive: Read/Write works

In the video below, YouTuber napabar connects a magneto optical disk to the iPhone to test read/write capabilities.
Does it work? Spoiler: Yes it does. It’s not going to break any speed records, but it does work.
napabar says this connection is using the SCSI subclass of USB Mass Storage. SCSI seems to be the only subclass supported by Apple:
1 Comment
That’s interesting, particularly toward the end of video discussing the supported “subclass.” Since it’s connecting to an adapter with a USB port, I’m thinking, what’s the big deal…? Any USB storage device should work. But I guess not “any” 🙃