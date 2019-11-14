Why Apple TV+ is Cupertino’s biggest gamble yet

“Is Apple TV+ worth it?” ,” Anthony Karcz for Forbes:
Right now, my answer is mixed. While I’m enjoying the first few episodes of the shows available on Apple’s newest subscription service, I’m very aware that there are only a few episodes. We watch television differently nowadays. Gone is the “sticking around to see if it improves” mentality of entertainment. Now we want to know if it’s worthwhile before we hit the Play button.
But in typical Apple fashion, they’re trying to spin their paucity of content as a boon instead of a bane. They argue that in a landscape that has hundreds if not thousands of shows ready for binging, there’s a place for high-quality, weekly-format content. That they don’t need a sitcom backlog just to keep viewers tuning in. That viewers need to rediscover their sense of discovery.
That gamble will be tested later this month when Disney+ launches with its own original weekly content and a prodigious backlog of shows and movies, all for a dollar less than Apple’s offering.
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, Disney+ costs $6.99 per month. That’s two dollars more than Apple TV+, not “a dollar less.”
Second of all, the full question is actually: Are a collection of TV series and films from some of the most talented artists working today worth less than Venti Latte at Starbucks? The answer is obviously YES!
Totally agree. I’ve now watched a few great episodes, and Apple has proven they can make television as good as the best networks and streaming services.
But now what?!
They had better have built a great secret pipeline, or buy a huge catalogue ASAP. I hate waiting for the next For All Mankind, and I’m not waiting six months for a new series to start.
I tried watching The Morning Show. It really wasn’t very good. A big budget and famous actors can’t save a bad script or silly ideas. I am having a tough time distinguishing Apple TV+ from any other generic streaming offering. What made Silicon Valley think they needed to jump into producing entertainment is anybody’s guess. I wish they’d put their energy and money into today’s equally mediocre tech instead.
looks like your NOT right again James – but don’t give up… seeing truth isn’t easy… keep at it and you might find out that your not as dense as everyone says you are.
