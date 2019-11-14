Why Apple TV+ is Cupertino’s biggest gamble yet

“Is Apple TV+ worth it?” ,” Anthony Karcz for Forbes:

Right now, my answer is mixed. While I’m enjoying the first few episodes of the shows available on Apple’s newest subscription service, I’m very aware that there are only a few episodes. We watch television differently nowadays. Gone is the “sticking around to see if it improves” mentality of entertainment. Now we want to know if it’s worthwhile before we hit the Play button.

But in typical Apple fashion, they’re trying to spin their paucity of content as a boon instead of a bane. They argue that in a landscape that has hundreds if not thousands of shows ready for binging, there’s a place for high-quality, weekly-format content. That they don’t need a sitcom backlog just to keep viewers tuning in. That viewers need to rediscover their sense of discovery.

That gamble will be tested later this month when Disney+ launches with its own original weekly content and a prodigious backlog of shows and movies, all for a dollar less than Apple’s offering.