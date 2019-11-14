How to fix slow startup times in macOS

Serhat Kurt for macReports:

Are you having slow startup issues with your Mac? Slow startup times can be caused by many different problems and they can be very frustrating for many users. Waiting for your computer is a waste of time. Startup time is important because one of the most common troubleshooting tips that we often share here on macReports is to restart your device.

If macOS takes forever to boot, you dread rebooting your Mac.

Typically, you Mac should take about 30 seconds to fully startup. If your Mac is taking much more time than this, then this article is for you.