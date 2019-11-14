Apple hires pro-Trump lobbyist as it tries to avoid U.S. import tariffs on China

Apple has hired one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Washington, D.C., to lobby on its behalf as it looks to avoid getting hit with another round of tariffs. Longtime Trump ally Jeffrey Miller will lobby on Apple’s behalf, a lobbying registration form shows.

Brian Schwartz for CNBC:

The document says Apple is hiring him and his team, which includes others with ties to the Trump administration, for what’s described as “trade issues as they relate to technological goods and services.”

Miller’s firm effectively registered to lobby for Apple in October but the disclosure report was signed by him on Thursday, the document said. He was vice finance chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee before he became a top fundraiser for the president’s reelection campaign. In the third quarter he bundled $255,000 for the Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising operation between the campaign and the Republican National Committee, a Federal Election Commission record shows.

The move by Apple to turn to Miller comes as it formally requests to have some of its products be excluded from another set of tariffs that may be set in motion by December if the United States and China don’t come to a deal that would end the ongoing trade war. Apple has asked the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to further exempt trade barriers on Apple Watches and iPhone parts, among other materials.