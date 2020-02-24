Apple stock, other techs fall as coronavirus spreads beyond China

In Monday trading, Apple and other tech stocks swooned amid reports that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak threatens to turn into a pandemic. Apple stock fell as low as $289.23, but rebounded a bit to close at $298.18 is what some investors saw as a buying opportunity.
Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:
Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives… [today] reiterated his outperform rating on Apple stock with a 12-month price target of $400.
[AAPL] dropped below its 50-day moving average line in a bearish sign. But Apple stock wasn’t alone in falling Monday. Coronavirus concerns tanked semiconductor stocks and other tech stocks as well as broader market averages.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 indexes dropped after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a bigger impact to the global economy. The biggest outbreak outside of China has been in South Korea, another major tech manufacturing center.
IPhone chip suppliers dropped along with Apple stock. Broadcom (AVGO) slid 4.2%, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) fell 3.7% and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) skidded 3%. Qualcomm (QCOM) sank 4.3% and Qorvo (QRVO) declined 1.9%.
MacDailyNews Take: Did anybody get in under $290 today?
I just sold all of my stocks and mutual funds this morn. Wish I had done it last week. Waiting for when it starts to rebound to rebuy.
why not just hold onto the stock instead of selling and buying back?
I’m just riding it out. I’m not really fast enough on the phone to my broker to consider selling the few remaining shares that I do have in order to make a few extra dollars.
8200 Americans DEAD of the flu last year, it’s the end of the world as we know it 🙂
First it was the swine fever killing about 100 million pigs.
Then the coronavirus rocked the economy.
Next up, locust are closing in on their rice farms.
What’s next for China and the world markets?
I believe if they do lose a large portion of their crops to locust and/or floods, the leadership could be toppled. Not a revolution, but systemic changes caused by these maladies plus the unrest in Hong Kong.