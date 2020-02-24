Apple reopens more than half of retail stores in China

Apple has reopened more than half of its retail stores in China after closing all outlets due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Most of these locations are still operating on reduced hours.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Some outlets will be open for fewer than 8 hours. That compares with a typical 12-hour day, depending on location…

[Apple] hasn’t said when the remaining stores will reopen. However, some Apple websites for specific stores show that operating hours will return to normal as early as the end of this week…

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told employees last week that retail locations in China were “starting to reopen, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated.”