Apple’s next-gen ‘iPhone 12’ may support 802.11ay Wi-Fi

Apple has reopened more than half of its retail stores in China after closing all outlets due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak…
In Monday trading, Apple and other tech stocks fell amid reports that the China coronavirus outbreak threatens to turn into a pandemic. Apple stock fell …
iStorage’s cloudAshur is a $128 rugged hardware key for Macs and Windows PCs that stores encryption keys (AES-ECB or AES-XTS 256-bit)…
Heavily reliant on China, Apple’s supply chain will likely at least a month to get back to full capacity due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus…
iPad demand in China gaining momentum due to the coronavirus outbreak as it fuels the need for remote work and learning, but the tablet supply chain…
Apple’s ‘Find my’ app has helped to bust an alleged sex trafficker. A New Orleans man is accused of prostituting his girlfriend in a number of U.S. states…
After Apple announced last week that it wouldn’t be able to meet its previously-issued Q220 revenue forecast due to coronavirus-related supply…
Apple will implement a Mini LED-based display in the company’s next-gen iPad Pro later this year, with a report claiming a new vendor is entering…
Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said in a note to investors this morning that Apple’s first Mac with an Apple-designed processor is set to be released…
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett said in an interview on CNBC that Apple is “probably the best business I know in the world.”