10 more Apple Retail Stores reopen in China

At the beginning of February, Apple closed its entire chain of retail stores in China out of an “abundance of caution” due to the coronavirus outbreak. Apple reopened its Beijing stores on February 14. Now, 10 more Apple Retail Stores are set to reopen in China.

Stephen Warwick for iMore:

Apple’s store page websites confirm that 10 stores across the country will reopen for special, shortened business hours on February 19. The full list of Apple Retail Stores to reopen in China is as follows: Guangzhou

• Apple Pearl River New City

• Apple Sky Plaza Dalian

• Apple Dalian Hang Lung Plaza

• Apple Centennial City Qingdao

• Apple Qingdao Vientiane City Shanghai

• Apple Hong Kong Plaza

• Apple Nanjing East Road

• Apple Pudong Chengdu

• Apple Chengdu Vientiane City

• Apple Chengdu Taikoo Li

MacDailyNews Take: Again, we’re hopeful that the corner is being turned on this coronavirus nightmare! Currently, according to the latest figures from Caixin, there are 74,281 confirmed cases in China, 14,387 recovered, 5,248 suspected cases, and 2,009 deaths. Confirmed cases outside of China total 1,004, with 3 deaths in 25 countries.