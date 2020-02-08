Apple’s strategy for a new budget iPhone SE 2 has to be perfect

For months now, rumors have predicted that Apple will announce a new budget iPhone, expect to start at less than $500, which may or may not be called either “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9.”
Mark Sullivan for Fast Company:
One source believes the new phone will likely sell at $399, roughly the same price as the first iPhone SE. Analysts say Apple needs a lower-cost device to have a better chance of competing in the Indian market, which is huge but also accustomed to paying less than $200 for Android phones. The new phone, one source told me, might also bolster Apple’s phone offering in China… But Apple’s motivation for an upgraded low-cost phone might be more global.
A radically lower-priced iPhone, with the right components and features, could be tempting for a whole group of people that previously couldn’t afford an iPhone. This may include younger people with less disposable income who may use cheaper Android phones and people who bought older iPhones on the used market… The main idea of the SE 2/iPhone 9 is not to bowl consumers over with premium features, but to pull them inside the big tent of the Apple ecosystem.
It could pump up iPhone unit sales and pour gas on the services business by increasing the pool of possible customers.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, neither the iPhone 5C and the iPhone SE were not successful enough for Apple to continue iterating. The idea of a budget iPhone SE 2 is quite a tightrope to walk. It has to have a perfect mix of specs at a magic price point. It has to grow the user base, not cannibalize from higher-priced, more-capable iPhones. Hopefully, after iPhone 5C and SE, the third time’s the charm!
A true powerful iPhone in a “small” form factor is needed for many that do not want to buy “huge” iPhones. iPhone 5C was underpowered and felt cheap. iPhone SE2 should not be a budget phone . For that purpose Apple sells several outdated models. I am still using the original SE and still waiting for the same overall size. It could have a bigger screen it they want it to be “all screen”. In any case a compact, updated, powerful iPhone SE at 599 dollars.
did MacDaily News actually read the original article, which says the rumored phone will have a 4.9″ display?
why wouldn’t MDN comment on that mistake, if it had actually read the article.
i have found that the so-called MDN take on a lot of original articles is so bizarre that i just don’t read the MDN comments and just click on the original article only, skipping the meaningless comments that MDN is adding.
GoeB would disagree with me, but cost is very important. Apple will update the processor in its iPhone 6/7/8 form factor to reduce design, development, tooling, and component costs relative to a new, smaller iPhone SE form factor.
Cost matters when you are attempting to produce a lower cost world phone (large market segment). I strongly suspect that size is important to a much smaller segment of the iPhone market than cost. Apple apparently believes the same thing or it would have already brought back an updated SE. Most people prefer a larger display.
I am sorry for those who really want a smaller iPhone. I liked my iPhone 4, too. But I prefer the larger 4.7” display on my iPhone 7. If I could swap it with the same look and feel, but with some updated guts like a recent processor and better camera, then I would be happy to do so.