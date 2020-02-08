Are you sure your Internet Service Provider (ISP) is an ethical one? Here’s how to tell if your ISP is throttling your internet speed.

David Priest for CNET:

with last year’s Supreme Court ruling on net neutrality, ISPs can still throttle your internet, limiting your broadband if you’re streaming more YouTube or Hulu than they want, and providing slower connections to websites owned by their competitors. Luckily, there’s a solution to some of these problems: the Virtual Private Network (VPN). Basically, ISPs need to see your IP address to slow down your internet, and a good VPN will shield that identity. Here’s how to find one and use it to check whether your ISP is artificially slowing down your internet. You can measure the health of your internet in a number of ways, but I would suggest starting out with a simple test through Battle for the Net.

MacDailyNews Take: A VPN can’t solve a bad connection or other reasons behind slow service, but it can mitigate an unethical ISP from throttling your internet speed.

We use TunnelBear’s VPN service while using public Wi-Fi. TunnelBear lets users easily and quickly choose from servers located around the world over 22 countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for $4.17/month.