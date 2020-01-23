How Apple can make iPhone SE 2 successful

Apple is reportedly prepping an iPhone 8, which some call the Apple iPhone SE 2 or “iPhone 9” update that either, depending on the rumor, replaces the antiquated Home button with a modern TrueDepth Camera system with Face ID, enabling a larger 5.4-inch display in iPhone 8-esque dimensions or keeps the Home button to keep costs down by eschewing the TrueDepth Camera system.

Patrick Holland for CNET:

Rumors are all over the place. One has it that the phone will have Face ID, and one says it won’t. There is a rumor that it’ll have a 4.7-inch screen, while another points to it having a 5.4-inch screen. Some rumors call it an iPhone SE 2 and yet others suggest it’ll be the iPhone 9… In order for the iPhone 9 to be a success it needs to recapture some of that original iPhone SE mojo… The iPhone SE cost $399, the lowest price for any “new” iPhone… Perhaps the biggest reason behind the iPhone SE’s success, however, were the smart compromises Apple made… In order for a new iPhone SE to be as appealing to customers as when the first one launched, Apple needs an attractive price, a small size and smart compromises… The new budget iPhone needs to be smaller than the current iPhone 11 family, so a screen that’s 4.7 inches, like on the iPhone 8 or even 5.4 inches (as rumored) would still be smaller than the 5.8-inch screen on the 11 Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: Whatever they call it, this “Apple iPhone SE 2” needs to be physically small, with modern cameras and Apple’s top A13 SoC, at a good price. Regardless of whether or not Apple can pull off an edge-to-edge, Home button-free device at a budget price, this iPhone will serve as a gateway into the Apple ecosystem for millions and adding even more fuel to Apple’s burgeoning Services business!