How Apple can make iPhone SE 2 successful

Apple is reportedly prepping an iPhone 8, which some call the Apple iPhone SE 2 or “iPhone 9” update that either, depending on the rumor, replaces the antiquated Home button with a modern TrueDepth Camera system with Face ID, enabling a larger 5.4-inch display in iPhone 8-esque dimensions or keeps the Home button to keep costs down by eschewing the TrueDepth Camera system.
Rumors are all over the place. One has it that the phone will have Face ID, and one says it won’t. There is a rumor that it’ll have a 4.7-inch screen, while another points to it having a 5.4-inch screen. Some rumors call it an iPhone SE 2 and yet others suggest it’ll be the iPhone 9…
In order for the iPhone 9 to be a success it needs to recapture some of that original iPhone SE mojo… The iPhone SE cost $399, the lowest price for any “new” iPhone… Perhaps the biggest reason behind the iPhone SE’s success, however, were the smart compromises Apple made… In order for a new iPhone SE to be as appealing to customers as when the first one launched, Apple needs an attractive price, a small size and smart compromises… The new budget iPhone needs to be smaller than the current iPhone 11 family, so a screen that’s 4.7 inches, like on the iPhone 8 or even 5.4 inches (as rumored) would still be smaller than the 5.8-inch screen on the 11 Pro.
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever they call it, this “Apple iPhone SE 2” needs to be physically small, with modern cameras and Apple’s top A13 SoC, at a good price. Regardless of whether or not Apple can pull off an edge-to-edge, Home button-free device at a budget price, this iPhone will serve as a gateway into the Apple ecosystem for millions and adding even more fuel to Apple’s burgeoning Services business!
1 Comment
“gateway”???
It ain’t about a cheap phone to capture new market share. It’s about providing an updated phone for those of us who value its small size, instead of having to carry around a monstrosity.