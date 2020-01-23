Apple’s iPhone 11 introduced a powerful dual-camera system, offering an intuitive camera experience with the highest quality video in a smartphone and Night mode for photos. iPhone 11 offers the highest quality video in a smartphone and major advancements in photography.

Next-generation Smart HDR uses advanced machine learning to capture more natural-looking images with beautiful highlight and shadow detail on the subject and in the background. Deep Fusion is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo. A new Wide sensor with 100 percent Focus Pixels enables Night mode, delivering huge improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colors and reduced noise.

Now, DxOMark is out with their iPhone 11 camera review.

Paul Carroll for DxOMark’s iPhone 11 camera review:

Achieving an overall DXOMARK Camera score of 109, the iPhone 11 is a very capable device for both stills and video. Falling outside the top ten in our database, its image quality isn’t quite as strong as the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s, which ranks 4th with 117 points, but the new dual-camera iPhone 11 offers a slight improvement over last year’s iPhone XS Max at 106. Video scores between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are very comparable, so it’s the still photo performance that makes the difference. The lack of a third tele-lens on the iPhone 11 is a significant factor in its lower Photo score of 112, compared to 124 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, whose tele-lens provides better results for zoom and bokeh… The good news is that by and large the less-expensive device lives up to the excellent all-round image quality of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Without a dedicated 3rd tele-lens camera, however, it isn’t nearly as good for zoom shots; and Portrait mode shots are less successful due to the wider focal length they have to be captured with. With video performance also on par between the standard iPhone 11 and the Pro alternatives, however, it’s only the disadvantages for zoom that count against the more economical model.

MacDailyNews Take: Those are excellent scores for Apple’s best “non-Pro” iPhone!