Apple met with Ukraine’s foreign minister at Davos

In the first public meeting after Apple’s controversial decision to display Crimea as Russian territory on two of its most popular apps, Apple met with Ukraine ‘s foreign minister as revealed via Twitter, tweeting that some “outstanding issues of a political nature” were up for discussion.

Charlie Wood for BusinessInsider:

Apple executive Lisa Jackson met with Ukraine’s foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko at Davos, two months after Apple controversially altered two apps to display annexed Crimea as part of Russia. Prystaiko tweeted a photo of himself alongside Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives. His tweet said the pair discussed Apple’s “next steps” in the Ukrainian market, with a follow-up tweet hinting that the Crimea issue was also discussed.

1/2 With @Apple Vice President @lisapjackson discussed the #Apple's next steps on UA market. Growing pool of loyal customers, creative IT class, improving business climate – all the ingredients for beneficial cooperation are in place. #Davos2020 #WEF20 pic.twitter.com/5RzhZkgzfc — Vadym Prystaiko (@VPrystaiko) January 22, 2020

MacDailyNews Note: In November 2019, Apple began displaying Crimea as Russian territory on Apple Maps and its Weather app when the apps were viewed from Russia.