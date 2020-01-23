Apple met with Ukraine’s foreign minister at Davos

4 Comments

In the first public meeting after Apple’s controversial decision to display Crimea as Russian territory on two of its most popular apps, Apple met with Ukraine ‘s foreign minister as revealed via Twitter, tweeting that some “outstanding issues of a political nature” were up for discussion.

Apple Crimea Ukraine: Lisa Jackson and Vadym Prystaiko meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Apple’s Lisa Jackson and Ukraine’s foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Charlie Wood for BusinessInsider:

Apple executive Lisa Jackson met with Ukraine’s foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko at Davos, two months after Apple controversially altered two apps to display annexed Crimea as part of Russia.

Prystaiko tweeted a photo of himself alongside Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives.

His tweet said the pair discussed Apple’s “next steps” in the Ukrainian market, with a follow-up tweet hinting that the Crimea issue was also discussed.

MacDailyNews Note: In November 2019, Apple began displaying Crimea as Russian territory on Apple Maps and its Weather app when the apps were viewed from Russia.

4 Comments

    1. Don’t be a dork, Gary.

      Under Tim Cook’s leadership since August 2011, the value of Apple Inc has increased by one trillion dollars. No other CEO in the history of the world has done that. 80% of Apple’s market cap was realized with Cook at the helm. In 2019 alone, Apple’s market cap increased by the equivalent of Facebook’s total value.

      Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,