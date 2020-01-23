This huge glass sphere might be one of Apple’s coolest new stores

If the rumors are true, the third Apple store in Singapore will be one of the world’s most unique: a huge glass sphere floating in the middle of Marina Bay, right at the heart of Singapore’s city.

Archigardener:

After the opening of Apple’s first official store (immaculately designed by Foster & Partners) in 2017, rumours abounded that two more stores were coming soon. The second store opened at Jewel Changi Airport in July of 2019, but the first two stores are located within shopping malls.

If the Marina Bay sphere is indeed Apple’s third store, it will be their first bespoke standalone store in Singapore. Like the first store, it’s rumoured to be also designed by Foster & Partners (as are many of Apple’s stores)…

A Mac-like sleek metallic gray sticker is currently applied to the glass, probably to conceal the interiors from the public prior to the grand opening.