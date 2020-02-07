You can now turn off Netflix autoplay previews

Responding to Netflix user Sarah Hollowell’s Jaunary 29th plea via Twitter, “my entire kingdom for a way to turn off the autoplay while browsing Netflix,” the streaming company tweeted back yesterday: “Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

How to turn Netflix autoplay previews on or off:

Netflix provides two different autoplay settings that you can turn on or off. Changes to these settings are specific to a profile and will take effect across all devices. You can adjust these settings from the Netflix site.

• Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices

When you watch TV shows with multiple episodes, you can automatically play the next episode using autoplay without needing to manually select it.

To turn autoplay on or off:

Sign In to Netflix from a web browser. Select Manage Profiles from the menu (Account > My Profile > Manage profiles). Select the profile you’d like to update.

Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices and SAVE.

• Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices

When you browse Netflix, you can automatically play trailers using autoplay to get a preview of a TV show or movie.

To turn autoplay on or off:

Sign In to Netflix from a web browser. Select Manage Profiles from the menu (Account > My Profile > Manage profiles). Select the profile you’d like to update.

Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices and SAVE.

NOTE: There may be a delay before these either of these settings takes effect, but you can force an update by switching to another profile, then switching back in order to reload your profile with the updated setting.

MacDailyNews Take: Hallelujah!