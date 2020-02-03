Mac usage at SAP doubles as Apple grows in the enterprise

Mac usage at SAP has doubled in just over a year as Apple shows continued enterprise growth. There are almost 26,000 Macs in use across SAP at this point, the majority of which (82%) are running macOS Catalina, confirmed Martin Lang, SAP’s VP Enterprise Mobility today in a Tweet:

I interviewed Lang, since then he has been working to implement cutting-edge mobile device support at SAP. He appeared at the recent JNUC enterprise event to discuss this, where he also revealed his company’s work to port iPad apps across to Macs using Catalyst in macOS. The company deployed 83,000 iOS and 170 Apple TV devices in 2018 and is using Jamf Pro to create a native and integrated IT and user experience across all Apple devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Mac is dramatically infiltrating the enterprise as the world finally, blessedly wakes up!

And, oh, by the way, IT doofuses, we told ya so — 10 days before Apple sold their first iPhone:

The IT guys are in for a rude awakening and the iPhone is only the beginning. They will have to accommodate the iPhone. Too many important employees will demand it and IT won’t be able to stem the tide. The fact is that business people will decide which device they want to carry and their businesses will adapt to it. Just as they did with “Microsoft-incompatible” Research In Motion’s Blackberry. Apple’s iPhone will be a success with business users whether the IT guy wants it or even whether AT&T and Apple tailor marketing to businesses or not.

Note to CEOs: Who runs the company, you or the IT guy? It’s your job to make the decisions and it’s the IT guy’s job to implement your decisions that relate to technology. Just as with Macs, you need to educate yourself instead of relying on someone with their own, possibly hidden, agendas to make extremely important technology decisions for your company. Most of you could be saving a LOT of money right now, but you aren’t because you’ve delegated an important part of your company’s decision-making to people who, frankly, in our experience, aren’t capable of making good, sound, strategic, long-term decisions. Most IT guys (and we know many) are not open-minded enough to be able to consider new, better, more efficient, more effective options that would benefit your company. In fact, most IT guys we’ve met will throw up road blocks and repeat myths until they’re blue in the face in order to avoid change. Especially change that might make their department less critical or smaller. Bottom line: most of you CEOs have given the IT guy way, way, way too much power. It’s time to take it back. — MacDailyNews, June 19, 2007