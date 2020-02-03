Apple’s AirPods Pro totally blow the competition out of the water

Five minutes after unboxing Apple’s AirPods Pro, ZDNet’s Adrian Kingsley-Hughes realized that they are the best earbuds money can buy, totally blowing the competition out of the water. But how they achieve this bothers Kingsley-Hughes “deeply.”

:

They arrived, I peeled them from their packaging, and within five minutes I was convinced that they are the best earbuds that money can buy…

$249 is a lot of money for a set of earbuds. For that sort of money, they don’t need to be good, they need to be pretty much perfect. And they are pretty much perfect.

But it is worth noting that when people are willing to shell out such a big chunk of cash for earbuds that work well, it highlights just how dire the competition has become… After fiddling with fickle touchpads for a while, Apple’s solution is like a breath of fresh air.

It’s game over for the other players in terms of earbuds… Apple has given itself a massive ecosystem advantage. And I doubt that this will be the last area that Apple builds an advantage for itself into iOS. And this makes me very uncomfortable.