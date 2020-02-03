How to use all of Apple Maps’ new features

On January 30th, Apple announced that their redesigned Maps, with new features and faster, more accurate navigation and comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls and more, had rolled out to the entire United States. Next, Apple Maps will begin rolling it out across Europe in the coming months. Building on the new mapping data, iOS 13 introduced many new features that help users navigate and explore the world with a simple tap.

Jason Cipriani for CNET:

The new features include sharing your ETA with a contact to keep them updated on your location and time of arrival. There’s also a new Apple-made feature called Look Around that’s akin to Google’s Street View. As of iOS 13.1, you can share your estimated time of arrival with a friend through Apple Maps, iMessage or text when you’re using Apple Maps navigation. Here’s how: 1. Start Apple Maps navigation and get turn-by-turn directions to a location.

2. When viewing current directions, swipe up on the bottom of the area that displays your arrival time and shows the end button.

3. Tap the Share ETA button.

4. Select the contact or contacts with whom you want to share it.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been using Share ETA since Apple enabled it. It’s one of our most-used Apple Maps features already. If your arrival time slips by five minutes after Share ETA has send the first message to your contact(s), Maps will even update them with a revised estimate.