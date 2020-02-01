All Apple Stores closed in mainland China due to coronavirus outbreak

On Saturday, Apple said, all Apple Stores and corporate offices are closed in mainland China until February 9th, as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted.

Reuters:

“Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we’re closing all our corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9,” Apple said in a statement. The company said looked forward to re-opening stores “as soon as possible”. Earlier this week, Apple closed three stores in China due to concerns about the spread of the virus… In a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company was working out mitigation plans to deal with possible production loss from its suppliers in Wuhan. The city where the virus outbreak originated is home to several Apple suppliers.

MacDailyNews Note: As the death toll passes 250, with nearly 12,000 infections confirmed, the U.S., Australia, and Japan have expanded travel restrictions.

The New York Times: