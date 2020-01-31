Apple’s budget-friendly ‘iPhone SE 2’ reportedly now in trial production

According to supply-chain sources, Apple is already in trial production of a new budget-friendly “iPhone SE 2.” Mass production set to begin shortly, within weeks, MyDrivers is reporting.

David Pierini for Cult of Mac:

Rumors of either an iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 have been swirling for months with an unveiling likely in March… The low-cost iPhone is likely to see an initial order volume of more than 30 million with total shipments expected to exceed to 200 million units by the end of the year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has what many say the best record when it comes to predicting Apple’s next moves. Earlier this week, he said Apple has several new devices planned for the first half of this year, including a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: Coronavirus willing, we should finally see this long-rumored new “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9” (hopefully with a better name than either of those) with the next two months!