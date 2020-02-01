3D mockups reveal retro flat-edged ‘iPhone 12’ design

New 3D-printed models of Apple’s “iPhone 12” family reveal a retro flat-edged design — à la Apple’s iPhone 4 series, considered by many to be the best iPhone design ever — have appeared online. The models show off three widely-rumored sizes for Apple’s forthcoming 2020 “iPhone 12” family, with display sizes of 5.4-, 6.1, and 6.7-inches.

Last July, uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that all three new iPhone models coming this year will have OLED screens and support both mmWave and Sub-6GHz spectrum 5G.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Details of the mockups are described in a blog post by Macotakara. The site claims to have received them from sources within Alibaba, but it isn’t clear if they were purchased from one of Alibaba’s retail aspects, or from other sources within the company. “From Alibaba Sources,” says the blog, “I obtained 3D print mock called ‘iPhone 12/5.3 inch’ and ‘iPhone 12/5.9 inch,’ and compared it with current iPhone 11 [and] iPhone 11 Pro.”

MacDailyNews Take: 6.7-inch iPhone 5G? Just tell us where to sign!

It’s also rumored that Apple is looking to feature ProMotion in some, if not all, of these iPhone displays.

That 5.4-inch display should fit in quite the compact iPhone body, satisfying many who’d like a smaller one-handed iPhone than even the current 5.8-inch iPhone XS.