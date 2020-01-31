Which smart home devices — lights, door locks, plugs, cameras, thermostats, window shades, motion sensors — work best with Apple’s HomeKit? Apple’s Home app will control all of the best Apple HomeKit devices in a single app and Siri will control your lights, adjust your thermostat, lock/unlock doors, run smart home scenes, etc.

Over 100 brands worldwide are committed to providing accessories that are compatible with the HomeKit framework, and the number available is growing every day. Every HomeKit device is reviewed and approved by Apple to help ensure your security. And with the new HomeKit Secure Video capability and HomeKit‑enabled routers, it’s all even more secure.

The real question: Which of these devices are worth the money? There’s an ever-growing list of options, but CNET has published a list of 2020’s best Apple HomeKit devices.

Ry Crist and Molly Price for CNET:

MacDailyNews Take: So, if you haven’t dipped your toe into the smart home yet, start out with a smart plug or a light bulb and see how you can use Apple’s Home app and Siri to control them from anywhere. It’s an inexpensive way to start and once you add a plug or light bulb, you’ll understand how the Home app, your Apple TV HomeKit hub, Siri, and the smart device work together. Then, move move up into smart locks, thermostats, and indoor/outdoor cameras!

