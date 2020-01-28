U.S. stocks set to recover after coronavirus scare on Monday

A day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months, U.S. stocks are set to recover on Tuesday, after fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth were assuaged by the head of the World Health Organization.

Sruthi Shankar for Reuters:

Markets across the world stabilized as the head of the World Health Organization said he was confident in China’s ability to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 people, prompted businesses to close operations and curbed travel. U.S. economy and markets are not susceptible to a major slowdown due to the virus outbreak because they are more domestically focused, but share prices could falter in the near-term, Citi analyst Tobias Levkovich said in a note. Investors will keep a close watch on Apple Inc results, due after markets close… Its shares were up 1% in premarket trading after falling about 3% on Monday amid a broad-based pullback in U.S. stocks.

People tend to fear the worst. It almost never happens. – MacDailyNews, May 14, 2019

