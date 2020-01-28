Apple asks suppliers to boost iPhone production by more than 10%

Apple has asked suppliers to boost iPhone production by assembling as many as 80 million iPhone units in the first half of 2020, an increase of more than 10% from 2019’s output, Nikkei Asian Review is reporting today.

Debby Wu and Sophie Jackman for Bloomberg:

Apple has booked orders for as many as 65 million units of current models, primarily the iPhone 11 series, and as many as 15 million units of a new low-cost model, the paper reported, citing unidentified people. Apple suppliers plan to begin assembling the low-cost iPhone next month and they have been boosting overall iPhone production, Bloomberg News reported last week. Apple expects iPhone sales to return to growth this year because of strong demand and aims to ship more than 200 million for the year, Bloomberg reported last year.

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because nobody’s buying iPhones anymore. 😉