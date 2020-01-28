Apple asks suppliers to boost iPhone production by more than 10%

Apple has asked suppliers to boost iPhone production by assembling as many as 80 million iPhone units in the first half of 2020, an increase of more than 10% from 2019’s output, Nikkei Asian Review is reporting today.
Debby Wu and Sophie Jackman for Bloomberg:
Apple has booked orders for as many as 65 million units of current models, primarily the iPhone 11 series, and as many as 15 million units of a new low-cost model, the paper reported, citing unidentified people.
Apple suppliers plan to begin assembling the low-cost iPhone next month and they have been boosting overall iPhone production, Bloomberg News reported last week. Apple expects iPhone sales to return to growth this year because of strong demand and aims to ship more than 200 million for the year, Bloomberg reported last year.
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because nobody’s buying iPhones anymore. 😉
According to the news media, Coronavirus will basically ruin Apple’s plans of boosting production as Chinese employees start dropping off like flies and all iPhone factories close down for the rest of the year. I’m really getting a good laugh out of all the stories tailored for Apple’s earning call are being spread all across the internet. The Apple shorts must be getting desperate to see Apple’s stock crash. There really must be a chance for Apple to ramp up production of the low-cost iPhone and increase sales. It’s really weird how only Apple is being targeted by Coronavirus. China is a rather large country and a few thousand infected people doesn’t seem like a lot out of billions of people. The SARS virus certainly didn’t wipe out millions of people in China.
If ten thousand people got sick in Florida, I doubt anyone in California would know about it, if not for the national news media pushing stories of fear.
Last week, I had heard that Foxconn warned Wuhan-based employees to stay away from the factories, so I’m not sure why only Apple’s iPhone production is at risk due to Coronavirus.