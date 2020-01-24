Apple patent app reveals radical iMac made of single sheet of glass

A newly-published Apple patent application reveals that the company is considering a radical redesign of the company’s iconic all-in-one desktop so it would effectively consist of a single sheet of curved glass with an embedded display.

Apple last updated the iMac in March 2019 with up to 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors for the first time and powerful Vega graphics options, delivering dramatic increases in both compute and graphics performance, but left the external design unchanged, which isn’t bad thing as the iMac’s sleek aluminum and glass enclosure, 5 millimeter-thin profile and beautiful matching keyboard and mouse deliver a clean and uncluttered desktop experience that allows users to focus more on their content. But, now, after many years of similar iMac designs, perhaps Apple is ready to try something very new.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple is exploring the boundaries of the iMac by proposing one that is effectively formed from a single sheet of glass. In its basic form, the Mac would consist of the sheet with a curved lower portion on one edge, which resides on the desk is used to hold input devices, and a larger flat area which would include the embedded display. The glass would form the main support structure for holding the display in place, affixed to the backside of the glass, and could feasibly include a connection for an iSight camera in its usual place above the screen… There is also the suggestion the glass lip could actually embed a keyboard into it, possibly taking advantage of ideas brought up in other glass keyboard patent applications.

MacDailyNews Take: An iMac made of a single sheet of glass would certainly be a radical departure, but also potentially lighter than the current glass and aluminum iMac.