2019 U.S. subscription app revenue jumped 21% across the top 100 apps

New data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower indicates U.S. subscription app revenue grew by 21% last year from the $3.8 billion generated by the top 100 subscription apps to reach over $4.6 billion in 2019.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

The firm also found that the subscription revenue by these apps accounted for 19% of the total $24 billion in U.S. consumer spend in 2019, across both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Tinder was the top-grossing app of 2019, App Annie’s earlier report said. Today, Sensor Tower adds that Tinder was also responsible for 10% of the spending in the top 100 apps in 2019, thanks to its monthly recurring subscriptions like Tinder Gold at $14.99 per month and Tinder Plus at $9.99 per month… YouTube was the top subscription app on the U.S. App Store, followed by Tinder. In 2019, YouTube crossed the $1 billion milestone through in-app spending, including for its ad-free tier, YouTube Premium, which it heavily promotes. On Google Play, however, Tinder was No. 3, behind Pandora and Google One (cloud storage across Google platforms).

On Google Play in the U.S. in 2019, users spent more than $1.1 billion in the top 100 grossing subscription apps… However, the App Store still leads in consumer spending, by comparison, with $3.6 billion.