Apple resolves issue that caused App Store outage for some users

Apple has resolved the “weird errors” that on Friday caused an App Store outage that prevented some users from completing purchases, updating apps, or managing subscriptions on their iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices.

Apple earlier acknowledged on their “System Status” webpage.

Edward C. Baig for USA Today:

It is unclear how widespread the issue was, and Apple didn’t reveal what caused the snags… The problems began surfacing around midmorning Friday, and the Downdetector website received a peak of 504 reports at 11:47 a.m.

The verified Apple Support Twitter account said, “We apologize for any inconvenience. An issue was identified with the App Store, and we are working to get this resolved.”