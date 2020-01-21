Siri sucks? Apple’s Xnor.ai acquisition could make Siri much better

“Siri sucks.” We’ve all heard it. Maybe we’ve even said it ourselves. But, now, with Apple’s acquisition of Xnor.ai, reportedly for around $200 million, Siri could get much better while still preserving user privacy, thanks to stepped up on-device artificial intelligence. Plus, Siri would be able to work to better help users accomplish tasks even when their devices are offline.

Michael Simon for Macworld:

Xnor.ai’s Edge AI engine could be the thing that brings everything together. It’s unlikely that we’ll see any fruits from Apple’s purchase in the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 13, but Apple’s incredible silicon advancements, coupled with the kind of on-device AI processing that Xnor.ai brings, could boost Siri’s capabilities in a big way. By embedding Edge AI into Apple’s own chip via the Neural Engine or a new co-processor, Siri could be faster and far more capable, learning from what you do and prioritizing tasks in kind. And it could all work offline, tapping into the tremendous power of Apple’s system-on-chip and doing the work of a powerful cloud right on the device.

MacDailyNews Take: Think privacy. On-device processing is the key to privacy.

Xnor.ai estimates that Edge AI runs 10 times as fast with 15X memory than cloud-based systems, and a responsive assistant dedicated to each specific phone could finally let Apple build a voice recognition system with near-perfect accuracy… By building a powerful AI engine directly on our phones, Apple could do the kinds of things with Siri we want it to do without compromising our privacy.

MacDailyNews Take: And, not just for iPhones, either. Siri on the Mac, HomePod, AirPods, and “future products” looks like it’s poised to make a very big leap thanks to on-device artificial intelligence via a greatly-improved Neural Engine. “Siri sucks” may finally fade from the lexicon someday soon.