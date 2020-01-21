Apple’s iPhone 12 rumored to have same casing design as iPad Pro

Apple’s next-generation “iPhone 12” family will reportedly share the same casing design as iPad Pro, Japan’s Mac Otakara reports, citing an unnamed Chinese supplier. The “iPhone 12” family is expected to sport OLED screens in three sizes: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays.

Mac Otakara:

As the information given by the Apple’s Chinese supplier says, the new iPhone series coming out in September may have all the same new body design as the iPad Pro but just have the different number of main cameras.

The 5.4 inches version has a height that is midway between iPhone SE and iPhone 8; the 6.1 inches version, on the other hand, has a height that is midway between iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro; the 6.7 inches version is slightly longer than iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Both the 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches versions are identical to iPhone 11 in the sense that they have a two-screen camera that is of the same side. The 6.7 inches version has a trinocular camera and comprises a bigger sensor than the rear camera of iPhone 11 Pro Max.