Apple’s next-gen Smart Keyboard for iPad said to feature scissor switches

Apple is prepping to release an all-new Smart Keyboard with scissor switches for its next-generation iPads, according to DigiTimes.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report vaguely claims that “Apple’s next-generation iPad series reportedly will feature a scissor switch keyboard,” which is presumably referring to an accessory rather than a built-in hardware keyboard. In July 2019, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21, adding further uncertainty to this report.

MacDailyNews Take: Until we hear differently from uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we’re going to assume that if this report is correct, this will be a “Pro” keyboard for iPad Pro, and possibly only for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.