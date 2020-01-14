U.S.-China trade deal, optimism power stocks to new record highs

Powered by optimism about the U.S.-China trade deal, as well upcoming earnings reports, Apple and other tech stock pushed Wall Street to record highs on Monday.

Noel Randewich for Reuters:

Apple, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, which have powered the longest bull run in U.S. equities, were among the top contributors to record high closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Apple rose 2.14% to close at a record high… An easing of Middle East tensions and the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade agreement, which is expected to be signed in Washington on Wednesday, have encouraged riskier bets over the last week… Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the Trump administration planned to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator, adding to the positive mood.

MacDailyNews Take: The signing of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal will be a welcome relief for the market, and for Apple, tomorrow.