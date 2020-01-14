Analyst: ‘iPhone 5G’ super cycle will propel Apple to $375 per share

Analysts at D.A. Davidson have lifted the firm’s price target on Apple shares to $375, a new high among analysts covering the Cupertino Colossus.
Ben Winck for Business Insider:
The tech giant’s stock is poised to leap 20% over the next year to $375 per share, analyst Tom Forte said in a Monday note. Apple currently trades at roughly $313 per share, just above Davidson’s previous target of $310…
The research firm expects 5G to provide a potent shot-in-the-arm for the flagship product. Apple’s upcoming devices will drive several years of growth… “There is enough complexity and hype when it comes to 5G that we believe Apple can exploit this multi-year opportunity and generate positive smartphone unit growth for, at least, its next two product launches – fall of 2020 and fall of 2021,” he said…
Forte expects one of the company’s smaller product releases, the Apple Card, to grant a healthy boost to iPhone purchases come fall. Cardholders can buy the upcoming iPhones with zero-interest payment plans, and the payment flexibility “could be a catalyst for iPhone unit sales for several years,” Forte wrote.
MacDailyNews Take: We bet that Apple Card, with its generous cash back offer on Apple purchases — that can get even more generous during holiday shopping periods (as it did ahead of Christmas when it was upped from 3% to 6%) — will power Apple hardware and services sales to new levels for years to come!
2 Comments
If they would nut-up and drop that friggin notch–apple would blow the whole field away indefinitely. It would be complete iphone domination..
Has any iPhone analysts have talked about ever had a super-cycle? What is so great about 5G that they think everyone wants or needs it? It’s not as though 4G LTE is going to stop working. I just think they’re pumping something that isn’t going to deliver huge iPhone sales. I never like analysts building up expectations that aren’t likely to be met.
I’m not sure what would actually drive an iPhone super-cycle but I think a lower-priced iPhone with guaranteed outstanding battery life might do that. I’m only guessing and don’t have a clue. I just happen to think consumers will naturally replace their iPhones when they need to and not a moment sooner. iPhones are already good enough all-around devices and I can’t think of much more most consumers would possibly need to drive a super-cycle. I don’t happen to see the display notch as a hindrance so I don’t think removing it is enough to drive a super-cycle.