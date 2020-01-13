Netflix edges Disney to lead all Hollywood studios with 24 Oscar noms

Netflix leads all Hollywood studios with 24 Oscar nominations, just edging out Disney’s 23 while Sony makes a big comeback with 20.

Pamela McClintock for The Hollywood Reporter:

Streaming made Hollywood history again Monday as Netflix picked up a leading 24 Oscar nominations, marking the first time that the company has earned more than any major studio or specialty distributor… The Disney empire — which now includes 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight — was only one Oscar nod short of Netflix’s total with 23… Sony made a roaring comeback with 20 noms, including two for Sony Pictures Classics (Pain and Glory). That compares to five last year, including just one for the main studio…

Universal’s film empire collected 13 nominations, with 1917 leading the way… Warners followed with 12 noms. All but one were for Todd Phillips’ Joker, which is only the second superhero film in history to be nominated for best picture. The 12th was for best supporting actress for Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell).