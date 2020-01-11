Apple has determined that some Smart Battery Cases made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues. An affected Smart Battery Case may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:

• Battery case will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power

• Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently

Affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. This is not a safety issue and Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases, free of charge.

Eligible Models

The Smart Battery Case models below are eligible for this program:

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XR

Replacement Process

Choose one of the service options below to have your Smart Battery Case replaced. Your Smart Battery Case will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

• Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

• Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

If you have questions or need further assistance, please contact Apple Support.