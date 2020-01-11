Apple debuts short film shot on iPhone 11 Pro for Chinese New Year

Apple has debuted a short film (8:20) that was shot on iPhone 11 Pro to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Apple via YouTube:

A film about three generations of Chinese women coming together at Chinese New Year. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Cinematography by Lawrence Sher. Starring Zhou Xun, China’s leading actress. Song: ‘Hope’ By Varqa Buehrer

Go behind the scenes with director Theodore Melfi, Cinematographer Lawrence Sher, and actress Zhou Xun to see how they used the iPhone 11 Pro to bring the touching story ‘Daughter’ to life.

MacDailyNews Take: Granted it’s in the hands of very talented artists, but see what iPhone 11 Pro can do? No other smartphone’s video capabilities come even remotely close.